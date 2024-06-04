Sports

Young Apostles FC secures historic Ghana Premier League promotion

Young Apostles 6543 Young Apostles FC clinched a spot in the Ghana Premier League

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles FC secured a spot in the Ghana Premier League after defeating Techiman Heroes FC in a thrilling playoff match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Young Apostles FC secured a spot in the Ghana Premier League after defeating Techiman Heroes FC in a thrilling playoff match at the Accra Sports Stadium. The victory in penalties marked their promotion to the top-flight league, becoming the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to join the elite league.



Source: Ghanasoccernet