Young Apostles FC secures historic Ghana Premier League promotion

Young Apostles FC clinched a spot in the Ghana Premier League

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Young Apostles FC secured a spot in the Ghana Premier League after defeating Techiman Heroes FC in a thrilling playoff match at the Accra Sports Stadium. The victory in penalties marked their promotion to the top-flight league, becoming the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to join the elite league.





