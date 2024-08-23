Young Apostles president Anim Addo promises good game against Asante Kotoko in upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign

Sammy Anim Addo, the president of Young Apostles, has expressed confidence that his team will deliver an impressive performance against Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

The Wenchi-based club secured their position in Ghana's premier football division following a thrilling victory over Techiman Heroes during the Division One League Zone 1 play-off held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Young Apostles managed to draw 1-1 with Techiman Heroes after extra time and subsequently triumphed in the penalty shootout, thereby earning their place in the Premier League.



The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season is set to begin on September 6, 2024, with Young Apostles scheduled to face Nsoatreman FC in their opening match.



In matchday three, the Wenchi club will compete against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Anim Addo stated that his team is determined to showcase a commendable performance against the Porcupine Warriors.



“We aim to secure the points we rightfully deserve in our first five matches of the Ghana Premier League. While we are aware of the points we intend to gather, we prefer not to disclose them publicly as we will be competing against various clubs,” he remarked.



“We will encounter Kotoko as part of our initial five games, so Ghanaians can anticipate an exciting match. We are committed to not embarrassing ourselves in our clash with Kotoko. In football, the outcomes can be a win, loss, or draw, and we will accept whatever result arises,” he concluded.