Young Apostles president Anim Addo promises good game against Asante Kotoko in upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign

Sammy Anim Addo Sammy Anim Addo

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Anim Addo, the president of Young Apostles, has expressed confidence that his team will deliver an impressive performance against Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live