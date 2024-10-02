Sports

Youth coaches weren't paid salaries during golden years - Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku

Screenshot 20241002 164925.png Kurt Okraku

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has responded to worries about the lack of monthly salaries for coaches of the youth national teams.

He referenced the historical successes of coaches who were not consistently paid, implying that this model could still yield positive results today.

While speaking to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, which was formed to look into a petition from the Save Ghana Football Demonstration leaders, Okraku emphasized the accomplishments of former coaches.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet