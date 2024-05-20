Zamalek SC overturn first leg deficit to win CAF Confederation Cup

Zamalek wins Confederation Cup

Zamalek emerged as the champions of the secondary competition in African club football, the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, following a thrilling 1-0 victory over RS Berkane in the second leg of the final. This triumph secured them the trophy on aggregate on Sunday.

Heading into the return fixture at the Cairo International Stadium, the Egyptian giants were trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco a week prior. However, fueled by the passionate support of their home crowd, adorned in Zamalek's traditional white and red colors, they staged an impressive comeback to claim the continental crown for the second time.



Striker Ahmed Hamdi emerged as the hero of the match, scoring the decisive goal for Zamalek in the 23rd minute, leveling the aggregate score. Unfortunately, Hamdi's joy was short-lived as he was forced off the field due to injury just before halftime, landing awkwardly.



With the game delicately poised, the second half turned into a fierce defensive battle for the White Knights, as Berkane launched relentless attacks in search of an important away goal. Zamalek showcased tremendous resilience and organization, with Senegalese midfielder Ibrahima Ndiaye standing out, to repel the persistent threat posed by their Moroccan opponents.

Berkane's frustrations reached a boiling point late in the game when defender Hamza El Moussaoui received a straight red card, reducing them to 10 men and forcing them to commit even more players forward. However, Zamalek's defense remained impenetrable under immense pressure in the closing stages, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory and igniting scenes of jubilation and celebration.



This achievement marks a remarkable resurgence for the Cairo-based club, who previously clinched the title in the 2018/19 season, making it their second triumph in this competition.



On the other hand, Berkane's dream of securing their third TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup victory in four years slipped agonizingly away, despite coming so close to glory once again on the road.