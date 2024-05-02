Zamalek have shown interest in signing some Dreams FC players - Ameenu Shardow

Ameenu Shardow

Dreams FC's General Manager, Ameenu Shardow, has disclosed that numerous players from the club have attracted attention from various African clubs, including champions Zamalek from the 2018/19 season.

This revelation has sparked speculation regarding the potential departure of standout players such as Abdul Azziz Issah.



Shardow made these statements during an appearance on Citi TV on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He revealed that discussions with interested clubs have taken place, but emphasized that they are still in the early stages.



"Almost the entire team has garnered interest from some clubs in Africa, but these are just initial conversations.

"After our defeat to Zamalek, before they departed for Cairo, they sent us an email regarding certain players in our team."



Despite reaching the semi-finals in their inaugural appearance, the Still Believe side exited the competition after a 3-0 loss to African powerhouses Zamalek.



Nonetheless, they made history by becoming the first Ghanaian team to reach the semi-finals since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko accomplished the feat in 2004.