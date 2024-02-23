Zambia is a big opponent - Coach Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle

Ghana's senior national women's football team, led by Head Coach Nora Hauptle, is set to face Zambia's Copper Queens in the first leg of their two-legged tie in Round 3 of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

This match is expected to be a tough challenge for the Black Queens, given the impressive performance of their opponents in the World Cup and their experience playing 21 games last year.



Coach Hauptle acknowledged Zambia's formidable reputation, citing their good individual players and World Cup experience.



“Zambia is a big opponent. They have been in the World Cup. They played 21 games last year. They have good individual players so I think it’s a must-win and we want to win.”



Nevertheless, she expressed confidence in her team's readiness and determination to secure victory, emphasizing their focused preparations and commitment to achieving a positive result.

While they take pride in their past victories, they understand that football is all about the next game, and they are determined to advance past this qualifying round.



“We have been working very well this week and we are focused on ourselves. It gives us pride that we have won 10 games out of eleven but football the only thing that counts is the next game. You cannot look at the past and we want to pass this qualifying round,” Hauptle said.



The match between Ghana and Zambia is highly anticipated, and it is scheduled to take place on Friday at 5 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.