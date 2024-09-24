Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Zinedine Zidane’s eldest son retires from football at 29

Enzo Zidane Has Retired From Professional Football At The Age Of 29.png Enzo Zidane has retired from professional football at the age of 29

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Enzo Zidane has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 29 to concentrate on his family and other business ventures.

As the oldest son of Zinedine Zidane, he has had a decade-long career, with all four of Zinedine's sons having trained at Real Madrid's academy.

His last stint was with Fuenlabrada, where he played 29 matches and contributed to five goals. After a season without a club, he has chosen to end his playing career.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana