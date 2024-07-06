Zverev overcomes knee issue to beat Norrie at Wimbledon then appeals to Guardiola for coaching

Alexander Zverev

Source: Apexnewshub

Zverev defeated Cameron Norrie, the final British man in the tournament, with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (15) on Saturday by clinching his sixth match point in the tiebreaker on Centre Court.

He received treatment for his left knee multiple times after a fall in the second set and was starstruck by the presence of Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, among other notable sports figures in the Royal Box.

Zverev, a Bayern Munich enthusiast, jokingly urged Guardiola to consider coaching the German football club or even coaching him on the tennis court.



Read full article