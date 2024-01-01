Effs to embark on a 3-day visit to Nigeria

-
Womba: The new African anthem by Maxzy and BStephen2024-01-121
Rachael Sey out with ‘Church Medley’2024-01-040
Hezron lights up Accra with captivating 'Man on a Mission' album launch2024-01-050
Chris Appau unleashes a transformative musical venture with 'Abba: The Worshipper's Journal'2024-01-130
Expensive cost of data not enabling the fans to stream our songs – Dr Cryme2024-01-130
Kofi Mante drops 'Bad Boy' featuring Bisa Kdei2024-01-120
Sarkodie prepares for electrifying performance at Live Konnect VIP Edition2024-01-110
Lynx Entertainment's St. Lennon unveils Drill-infused track 'Show Working'2024-01-110
'Amerado won’t produce hit songs again if he quit sampling my songs' – Kwame Yogot2024-01-100
Chris Paakow Nelson unveils uplifting single 'Ese'2024-01-100
Gambo meets American producer Timberland while in US to produce first album2024-01-080
Kofi Mante teams up with Bisa K’dei on new song 'Bad Boy'2024-01-060
Play Ghana Agenda: Ghana Music Awards USA pledges support2024-01-050
Gospel musician KDM drops new captivating album titled ‘Too Late’2024-01-030
David Arhen collaborates with Morris BabyFace in inspirational 'Wosu Bi Gu'2024-01-020
Da-Pluggg and Savaga come together for new Afrobeats anthem ‘2 Shots’ featuring Emmyzain2023-12-310
Kenaz Akosah's 'Afehyia Pa': A heartwarming Ghanaian Christmas song to brighten your holidays2023-12-291
Yaw Blvck makes bold move for the mainstream with new EP 'Please Don’t Air'2023-12-280
Patrons of 'Christmas With KobbySalm' get satisfied2023-12-280
Joe Mettle speaks on secret behind 'hit songs'2023-12-280
SK Frimpong caps off 2023 with release of ‘Faithful God’2023-12-270
Rey Cooper’s ‘Fellow Ghanaians’, musical mayhem or quirky brilliance?2023-12-270
Sally M picks New Artist of the Year award at 2023 Western Music Awards2023-12-250
KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, Cina Soul lead the festive choir with 'Jingle Beats'2023-12-250
Mr Muzic Mensah’s ‘Obi Be Su’ featuring JBlack surpasses 100K streams on Boomplay2023-12-250
Nee Oseye Ade leke releases visuals for 'Now a days girl'2023-12-230
Mark Asari is feeling ‘Alive’ on his soulful new single2023-12-220
JZyNO finally unleashes his highly anticipated Amapiano single ‘Yakunay’2023-12-225
DWP Academy and D Jay team up for smashing anthem ‘Feeli Free’2023-12-220
I’ll forever be remembered for my Christmas songs – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah2023-12-2210
Soww Ffar unveils captivating single 'P3p33p3' from his 'Love, Stories & Lies' EP2023-12-210
Omayor 'recruits' Kwame Yogot on 'Arroglass'2023-12-200
The biggest R&B soundtrack in decades is out2023-12-150
6UFF releases new single 'Van Dijk'2023-12-150
Pastor Allen Caiquo activates Detty December for Christ with two songs ‘Crave’ and ‘We Hail You’2023-12-130
BlacQ Taichi out with new single titled 'Tamale 23'2023-12-130
Muzic Mensah releases new single 'Joohami'2023-12-120
Nii Lewis joins forces with Harry & Larry for new single ‘Calling’2023-12-120
Zed Ay Kay talks love and promise on his new single ‘Mitsi’ featuring M3NSA2023-12-120
Emperor T-Jiga’s new single 'Sugar' draws inspiration from Osibisa and Fela Kuti2023-12-110
Okodorm teams up with Obibini for 'Sempe'2023-12-110
Yaw Kwakye set to release ‘Aseda Nwom’ ft Obaapa Christy2023-12-081
Advise your people, not Ghanaians - Officer Sammy Young to Nathaniel Bassey2023-12-086
Ennwai releases 'Banku' off his 'Alkebulan Riddimz' Album2023-12-050
Knii Lante's latest anthem 'Celebration': The soundtrack to festive fun2023-12-050
Kwesi Promzy features Strongman on 'Libation' remix2023-12-042
Wendy Shay is Boomplay Ghana’s Top Female Artist of 20232023-12-030
Yhaw Hero opens up with debut EP 'Yours Faithfully'2023-12-010
Amartey previews forthcoming EP with all-new single ‘Listen’2023-12-011
Black shines atop as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay in 20232023-12-012
Massive turnout at Adom Kiki's live concert in Kumasi2023-11-300
Enapzy teams up with Ypee on ‘Ya Blow’2023-11-281
Deon Boakye releases two singles titled 'Grenade ft Samini' and Pompor2023-11-270
Young Ghanaian artiste ChillyWay gains international recognition for his unique sound2023-11-270
Fuse ODG and Kuami Eugene join forces to unleash '100%'2023-11-240
Nautyca's 'Nautyfication' album redefines the sound of modern Ghanaian music2023-11-240
'Chilling' by Strongman and King Paluta emerges as a genre-defying hit2023-11-240
Inusa Dawuda beams with charisma in ‘Waka Waka Day & Night (Ben Neeson Remix) video2023-11-230
Fameye and Black Sherif collaboration imminent2023-11-220
Nautyca set to drop debut album, 'Nautyfication'2023-11-210
Celestine Donkor recruits Obaapa Christy on new single titled 'What shall I render'2023-11-170
Zeetown Melody unleashes infectious afro fusion anthem 'Wagon' featuring Medikal2023-11-170
Eddy Darque completes his sensational comeback with 4-track EP 'Big Heart Bigger Mind'2023-11-170
Inusa Dawuda’s new single ‘Going Back to My Roots’ will have you waltzing all day2023-11-170
Ennwai unveils vibrant Afro-fusion project: 'Alkebulam Riddimz'2023-11-166
dESH.DUBS and Milz unleash Reggae magic with new single 'Mary J'2023-11-140
Afro B joins forces with Rimzee & Rich The Kid for single 'Wo Wo Wo'2023-11-140
Black Sherif’s Latest single, ‘OH NO’ tops Shazam chart in Ghana2023-11-142
December in GH: Count Down Africa returns with another grand concert2023-11-130
Prince Bright refresh our ears with the exhilarating ‘Thunder’ featuring Pappy Kojo2023-11-131
Love Ghost unleashes a groundbreaking collaboration with Camidoh, Trailblazer, DJ Switch2023-11-100
Tony Dath release video for single 'Me P3'2023-11-100
King Paluta releases new single ‘Sika Aba Fie’2023-11-100
Amerado's chart-topping success continues with 'Kwaku Ananse' remix featuring Fameye2023-11-100
CHÉ WULAAM, Savaga and Essilfie embrace the night in a sensual adventure in new visuals for ‘Anadwo Remix’2023-11-100
Nagyi activates new project ‘Live and Die For’2023-11-090
Abiana set to launch ‘Taste of Africa’ EP with mega concert on November 242023-11-090
Black Sherif releases new single ‘Oh No’2023-11-094
Amerado unveils sensational remix of 'Kwaku Ananse' featuring Fameye2023-11-070
‘NSROMA – The Star Project’ shines bright at its executive listening and launch2023-11-060
Celestine Donkor teams up with Obaapa Christy for ‘What Shall I Render?’2023-11-060
Gifty Hammond inspires with 'Champion Maker' – An uplifting contemporary gospel anthem2023-11-060
Grace Sam releases debut single 'Child of God'2023-11-030
'Akwaaba' - The Bronx's musical tale expressing the heartwarming return to a welcoming motherland2023-11-030
Black Sherif hints at new music2023-11-032
Afrikaba Delips releases 'Dideo'2023-11-030
Petrah: The Ghanaian music sensation making remarkable strides2023-11-030
Soul Nana’s 'For Me' EP is an Afrobeats journey of self-discovery and love2023-11-030
Gambo shares sensitive chapter and struggles in his life with emotional single ‘Nobody’ featuring Ladé2023-11-030
Watch Imon enchant his muse in visuals for soulful new single ‘Julie’2023-11-020
Bill Gucci releases 'Money Soon' featuring Ypee and BlacQ Taichi2023-11-010
Ahkan rebrands to Kwaysi, drops 'Never Broke Again' featuring DJ Shiwaawa2023-11-010
Jesse Meru, Moutabwoy & Big Stavv link up in visuals for debut single ‘Trust & Pain’2023-11-010
Sacramento De Boss releases uplifting single 'Wishing You The Best'2023-10-310
Kojo Efson releases ‘Who Send Dem’2023-10-300
Divorce rumour: Odehyie Selly composes a song to motivate McBrown2023-10-300
Rap Fada unveils artwork for upcoming collaboration with Fameye and Yaw Tog2023-10-300
Editing drops highly anticipated single 'Far From Home' featuring Kweku Darlington2023-10-280
Yaba Buluku Boyz and Harmonize collaborate on dance anthem 'Lala'2023-10-280