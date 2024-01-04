160,000 Ghanaians have been employed under 1D1F - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative has generated employment opportunities for 160,000 Ghanaians.

This substantial achievement is spread across a network of 169 factories operating under the initiative, showcasing its wide-ranging impact on the nation’s workforce.



During the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Koforidua Sports Stadium, also known as the Youth Resource Centre, the President underscored the initiative’s success.



The event marked the commissioning of the first in a series of ten such stadia with ancillary facilities, contributing to the country’s development.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted the remarkable growth in the tourism sector, with a noteworthy increase in related jobs. The sector now boasts a total of 277,985 jobs, representing a significant 10% surge compared to the previous year.



He further emphasized the commitment to nurturing talent within the tourism value chain by providing growth training to 6,000 young individuals engaged in various roles such as cooks, security personnel, and tour guides in 2024.

This multifaceted approach to economic development underscores the government’s commitment to widespread employment opportunities and industrial growth.



Adding to the array of initiatives, President Akufo-Addo shared insights into the YouStart program. This initiative, designed to empower the youth in building commercially viable businesses, is set to receive substantial financial support.



An impressive GH¢200 million, coupled with US$150 million from the World Bank, aims to bolster youth enterprises, playing a pivotal role in alleviating unemployment challenges among the country’s youth.



The President’s commitment to economic development and youth empowerment is further exemplified by the dedicated allocation of funds to the YouStart program.

This financial injection from the World Bank underscores the international recognition and support for initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and mitigating unemployment challenges.



