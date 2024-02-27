Change in Finance Ministry leadership will not affect IMF deal - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured that the recent change in leadership at the Ministry of Finance will not impact the terms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the three-year US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).
Despite the appointment of Mohammed Amin Adam to replace Ken Ofori-Atta as the new Finance Minister, President Akufo-Addo affirmed the government's commitment to implementing the agreed-upon terms with the IMF to restore the economy to healthy growth.
“Mr Speaker, it is important to underline that the recent change in the leadership of the Finance Ministry will not affect the Government’s commitment to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF to ensure that we restore the economy to healthy growth as soon as possible,” he said.
- Minority boycotts 2024 SONA over common fund arrears
- 2024 SONA: Minority ends boycott after Mahama intervenes
- President Akufo-Addo takes full responsibility for economic challenges
- President Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of free and fair elections in December
- Government has cleared last coupons owed to bondholders - President Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles