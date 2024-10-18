10 Gardening Mistakes to Avoid At All Costs

Gardening is

To ensure a thriving garden, avoid common mistakes such as neglecting soil health, overcrowding plants, and planting at the wrong time. Proper watering, pest management, and mulching are essential for plant health. Crop rotation helps prevent soil depletion and pests, while regular pruning enhances growth. Succession planting extends your harvest, and avoiding impatience prevents overharvesting too soon. By planning, monitoring, and giving plants the care they need, you can enjoy a bountiful and successful backyard harvest.

