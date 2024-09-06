Lifestyle

10 Lies Women Tell

Lies lies

Fri, 6 Sep 2024

studies reveal that 55% of women admit to lying to their partners about three sensitive topics: sex, money, and work. Despite being less adept at hiding lies than men—often displaying signs like redness, stammering, or nervousness—women also engage in deceit when it suits them. Common lies include exaggerating the truth about sexual experiences, downplaying financial issues, and fabricating details about their professional lives. These deceptions reflect a broader tendency to conceal personal or potentially uncomfortable truths in relationships.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live