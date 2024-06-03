10 Netflix Movies That Can help You Heal Faster

Going through a heartbreak can be tough, but watching movies that offer comfort, distraction, and sometimes even a good cry can help. Movies during a heartbreak provide emotional release, distraction, inspiration, comfort, and new perspectives, aiding in healing and offering solace.
Here are some nice collections for you to look at
1. Eat Pray Love:
A journey of self-discovery and healing after a painful divorce.
2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before:
A sweet, feel-good romance that can lift your spirits.
3.Someone Great:
A relatable story about moving on after a breakup and finding strength in friendship.
4.La La Land:
A beautiful film about love, dreams, and the bittersweet nature or relationships.
5 Marriage Story:
A poignant and realistic portrayal of the end of a marriage and the complexities of love.An inspiring story about perseverance and overcoming life's challenges.
7. Set It Up:
A light-hearted romantic comedy that will make you laugh and distract you from your heartache.
8. The Holiday:
A charming film about finding new beginnings and love in unexpected places.
9. Frances Ha:
A story about friendship, personal growth, and finding yourself.
10. About Time:
A heartwarming film about love, family, and appreciating life's moments.
These films offer a mix of inspiration, laughter, and emotional release to help you navigate through this difficult time.Get a drink amnd some popcorn to enyoy those soilitude moments.