10 Surprising Things You Can Clean With Toothpaste

Tooth Brush And Paste.png Tooth Brush And ToothPaste

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: southernliving.com

Toothpaste, a mild abrasive, can clean various household items effectively. Use plain white toothpaste (no whitening or gel) for best results. It can shine copper, clean iron plates, remove crayon and marker stains from walls, and eliminate odors from cutting boards. Toothpaste also buffs shower doors, removes carpet and upholstery stains, polishes silver, and repairs scratches on linoleum, leather, and phone screens. It works for cleaning silver jewelry, but diluted for gold. Avoid using toothpaste on stones to prevent damage. This simple solution replaces multiple cleaning products for small household tasks.

