2 Top Angel Broadcasting Network Presenters resign within one week

Kwame Tanko and Kwamina Sam Biney

Source: Mynewsgh

Two popular presenters from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Kwame Tanko and Kwamina Sam Biney, have resigned within a week after being recruited by rival media companies. Tanko, after 10 years at ABN, will host the Morning Show at Lawson 96.3 FM/TV, while Biney will lead the Morning Show at Bryt FM.





