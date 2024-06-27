20 Interview Tips To Get Yourself On The Shortlist For A Job

Interview Questions

To stand out in a job interview, candidates should understand their unique value, research the company's long-term goals, showcase specific relevant skills, demonstrate enthusiasm, use the STAR method for accomplishments, highlight soft skills, prepare thoughtful questions, ensure social media profiles are up-to-date, and convey genuine passion for the company's mission

