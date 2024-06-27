Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Entertainment
0

20 Interview Tips To Get Yourself On The Shortlist For A Job

Ezgif 4 E2b5fe682c.png Interview Questions

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: forbes.com

To stand out in a job interview, candidates should understand their unique value, research the company's long-term goals, showcase specific relevant skills, demonstrate enthusiasm, use the STAR method for accomplishments, highlight soft skills, prepare thoughtful questions, ensure social media profiles are up-to-date, and convey genuine passion for the company's mission

To stand out in a job interview, candidates should understand their unique value, research the company's long-term goals, showcase specific relevant skills, demonstrate enthusiasm, use the STAR method for accomplishments, highlight soft skills, prepare thoughtful questions, ensure social media profiles are up-to-date, and convey genuine passion for the company's mission



Read full article

Source: forbes.com