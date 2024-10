Edem

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Edem claimed he was unfairly denied the 2015 VGMA Artiste of the Year award, comparing it to Vinicius Jr.'s loss at the Ballon d'Or.

Rapper Edem claimed he was unfairly denied the 2015 VGMA Artiste of the Year award, comparing it to Vinicius Jr.'s loss at the Ballon d'Or. Sharing his thoughts on social media, he called both situations "daylight robbery," believing both he and Vinicius were rightful winners.





Read full article