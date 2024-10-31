2024 Accra Grand Sale To Promote Made-in-Ghana Products Kicks Off Today

The Ghana Trade Fair Company has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting locally made products to connect Ghanaian producers with the global market.

At the opening of the 2024 Accra Grand Sale, held at the forecourt of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Agnes Adu, highlighted ongoing efforts to redevelop the Trade Fair Centre.



She called on Ghanaians to support the growth of local industries by prioritizing made-in-Ghana products.



Dr. Adu emphasized the importance of making locally manufactured goods competitive both in Ghana and internationally.



She encouraged both citizens and non-citizens alike to buy Ghanaian-made products, stating that such support would contribute to economic growth and sustainability.



The Accra Grand Sale is part of an annual trade bazaar organized by the Ghana Trade Fair Company, which seeks to create exposure and opportunities for Ghanaian businesses nationwide.

The Head of Marketing at the Ghana Standards Authority, who was present at the event, assured the public that measures would remain in place to prioritize customer safety across all products.



Exhibitors at the event also called on the government to reduce import duties on raw materials essential for production, highlighting the need for affordable inputs to bolster local manufacturing.



The 2024 Accra Grand Sale runs from Wednesday, September 30, to Sunday, November 3, 2024.



This year’s event promises a vibrant showcase of Ghanaian products, aiming to boost the local economy and promote the quality and uniqueness of Ghanaian goods.



