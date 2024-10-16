2024 BET Hip Hop awards: Kendrick Lamar sweeps 8 Wins

Kendrick Lamar stole the spotlight at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas, winning eight awards from 11 nominations.

This achievement cements his status as one of hip-hop's leading figures.



Notable wins included Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Not Like Us,” and Lyricist of the Year.



His collaboration with Metro Boomin and Future on “Like That” earned Best Collaboration, while he also took home Video Director of the Year for the impactful visuals of “Not Like Us.”

In contrast, Megan Thee Stallion, the night’s top nominee with 12 nods, left empty-handed.



Other winners included Nicki Minaj, whose album *Pink Friday 2* claimed Hip-Hop Album of the Year, and Sexyy Red, named Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.



The event featured electrifying performances by artists like Travis Scott and GloRilla, highlighting both seasoned artists and emerging talent in the hip-hop scene.



