2024 Election: DJ Azonto open to selling hit track 'Fa No Fom' to NPP or NDC

DJ Azonto

Ghanaian singer and DJ, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has expressed his willingness to sell the rights to his popular track 'Fa No Fom' to either the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 political campaigns.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, DJ Azonto indicated his eagerness for NDC or NPP to use his song for their campaign, with compensation in return. Recognizing the infectious rhythm's popularity, he sees the potential for 'Fa No Fom' to become a campaign anthem.



"I want to make it public that I will be glad if NPP or NDC use Fa No Fom for their campaign and give me money because most of their people have already been using it,” DJ Azonto said.



Ready to engage in negotiations with any interested political party, DJ Azonto highlighted the extensive use of his song in recent elections.

He plans to leverage its popularity by selling the rights and intends to use the proceeds to buy a Lamborghini for his mother and a house in East Legon.



“I will use NPP or NDC money to buy my mother a Lamborghini and a house at East Legon because my song is perfect for any candidate who falls bottom on the ballot paper,” he stated.