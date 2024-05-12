2024 Impact Wave Conference comes off May 24

Ms. Eunice Golloh

The last edition of the very successful Impact Wave Conference was a gathering of accomplished female entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry captains as well as young aspirational females discussing solutions to the everyday challenges women are confronted with in the real world.

This week, organizers of the popular female-centered conference, Impact Wave Initiative, have hinted that this year’s edition of the annual conference promises to be bigger, enhanced and more impactful.



Impact Wave Conference 2024 is expected to be attended by hundreds of young ladies and successful females from diverse backgrounds and is scheduled to take place on Friday 24th May 2024 at the British Council, Ridge – Accra, from 9am to 3pm under the theme “Unleashing the Power in You”.



Commenting on the 2024 Impact Wave Conference, the President and Founder of Impact Wave Initiative, Ms. Eunice Golloh, highlighted her organization’s commitment to continually support women to ensure they succeed in a world like ours through and change the mindset of women being inadequate through various avenues.



“As a non-profit organization, we have over the years assisted young women to build their capacities and develop other abilities to make them more marketable and most importantly prepare them to take on the world. We have achieved this through our mentorship programmes, workshops and seminars, capacity building and skill development sessions as well as networking events. Our most recent event was with the Denmark Embassy in Ghana to mark this year’s International Women’s Day with a focus to change the narrative and cause a paradigm shift when it comes to how women are perceived.

“When we start respecting who we are as women and taking risks to strive for success, it opens an entirely new chapter in our lives. I am particularly excited about this year’s Impact Wave Conference knowing the caliber of guests we are expecting and the pacesetters to be sharing their stories with us and helping the young ladies to scale up and take things to the next level”, she stated.



She further stated that it is important for women not to downplay their capabilities and underestimate what they can achieve. Also, women should not allow other people to determine the yardstick to determine our success and what they can achieve stating that it’s surprising the outcome whenever a woman takes the risk and puts herself out there to strive for success.



On Friday 24th May 2024, all roads lead to the British Council in Ridge – Accra for the most anticipated 2024 Impact Wave Conference which promises to present a platform for the most engaging conversation of pragmatic steps to the elevation of women in all aspects of our lives.