2024 Pulse Influencer Awards: Check out full list of winners

ScantyScreenshot 2024 10 20 171704.png The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards, themed "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,"

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards, themed "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," celebrated Ghana's top digital creators across various fields, from beauty to technology.

Hosted by Jay Fooley and Abena Soreno, the event featured captivating performances and highlighted the creativity and influence of Ghana's online stars.

Winners included:

TikTok Influencer of the Year: Demzy Baye

YouTube Influencer of the Year: Endurance Grand

Tech Influencer of the Year: Philip Okoampah Kwaning

Music Influencer of the Year: Black Sherif

Fashion Influencer of the Year: Wesley Kesse

