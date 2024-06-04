2024 TGMAs: Kofi Kinaata inverts Shatta Wale's 2019 move with Effiakuma Love

Kofi Kinaata

At the 2024 TGMAs, Kinaata fulfilled his wish by winning the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award with "Effiakuma Love," defeating established artists like Samini and Stonebwoy.

His victory marked a notable shift, with Highlife artists triumphing in genres traditionally dominated by others.



Similarly, Amerado Burner won in the Highlife Song of the Year category with "Kwaku Ananse," and Stonebwoy received his first Songwriter of the Year trophy.

The event echoed past controversies, notably when Shatta Wale won the Highlife Song of the Year award in 2019, sparking debates about genre classification.



Kinaata addressed his absence during the ceremony, clarifying that it was due to travel commitments.



