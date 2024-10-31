2025 Audi SQ7 brings serious performance upgrades — but is it enough to surpass the updated Q7 and its predecessor?

2025 Audi SQ7 (Kyle Edward)

The 2025 Audi SQ7 adds subtle refinements, including LED upgrades and red seat belts, yet it’s the 500-hp twin-turbo V8 that truly defines this family friendly SUV. The 2025 Audi SQ7 takes the otherwise pedestrian Q7 SUV and gives it the sleeper treatment, turning it into something that could put some muscle cars to shame. It's a luxury pavement punisher housed within Audi's biggest S chassis yet.





