24-Hour Economy: The Beautiful Game Changer – Mr. Beautiful

Mr. Beautiful 23.png Mr. Beautiful

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has released a song titled “Game Changer” to promote the 24-hour economy policy, championed by his party, the NDC. He believes this policy, which proposes three 8-hour shifts, will alleviate economic hardships, boost productivity, and create jobs, contrasting with the current 8-hour workday system.



