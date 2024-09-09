24-Hour Economy: The Beautiful Game Changer – Mr. Beautiful

Menu ›
Entertainment
Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: StarrFm
Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has released a song titled “Game Changer” to promote the 24-hour economy policy, championed by his party, the NDC.
Ghanaian actor Mr. Beautiful has released a song titled “Game Changer” to promote the 24-hour economy policy, championed by his party, the NDC. He believes this policy, which proposes three 8-hour shifts, will alleviate economic hardships, boost productivity, and create jobs, contrasting with the current 8-hour workday system.
