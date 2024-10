Belinda Doris Arkorful received the Legendary Woman award, among various honors across sectors.

Source: Ghanaweekend

The Accra International Conference Center hosted the Ghana Women Awards 2024 on October 6, celebrating 24 remarkable women.

Attendees enjoyed performances from notable artists while the Ghana Women Awards Foundation launched the ‘Mother and Child Care Fund.’

