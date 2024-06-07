25th TGMA: I wish attention for AOTY was extended to the other nominees – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy, winner of the Artist of the Year award at the 25th TGMA, addressed the pre-event debate between himself and King Promise, expressing his wish for equal attention to all nominees.

He believes fan focus shouldn't determine top contenders; rather, the criteria of the Ghana Music Awards should.



Stonebwoy emphasized that fan actions create resentment and unhealthy competition among artists.

Despite his success, he advocates for fair recognition for all nominees.



Stonebwoy received 13 nominations and won six awards, including Reggae Dancehall Artiste and Artist of the Year.



