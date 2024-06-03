25th TGMA: Telecel Ghana CEO assures her outfit’s resolve to continuously support Ghana music

Patricia Obo-Nai

Source: 3news

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, affirmed the company's steadfast support for Ghanaian music at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), praising Charterhouse for their longstanding dedication.

Telecel, a sponsor for 13 years, pledges continued assistance to the creative industry. Beatrice Agyemang, Media General Ghana Limited's CEO, echoed this sentiment, expressing their commitment to nurturing talent in the showbiz sector.



Media General partnered with Charterhouse Ghana to commemorate TGMA's silver anniversary, providing platforms for artists to shine.

Both CEOs emphasized Ghana's rich talent pool and their companies' role in showcasing and celebrating it.



