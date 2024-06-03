25th TGMA: ‘Terminator’ Wins Most Popular Song of the Year

King Promise

Source: StarrFm

The 25th Ghana Music Awards celebrated the best of Ghanaian music at the Accra International Conference Centre, with 'Terminator' winning Most Popular Song of the Year. The hit song's catchy beat and relatable lyrics earned it widespread acclaim, making it a standout in a star-studded event with dazzling performances and emotional speeches.





