25th TGMA: There’s no improvement in red carpet, it was chaotic – Fashion Consultant

Source: 3news

Fashion consultant and creative director, Joey, criticized the 25th TGMA's red carpet, labeling it "chaotic" and below average.

He urged organizers to be more selective about attendees' looks, suggesting collaboration with fashion brands for pre-event consultations.



Joey highlighted the importance of well-fitted attire and cited Trevor Noah's experience at the Met Gala as an example.

He rated the event's red carpet four out of ten and emphasized the need for improved organization and celebrity involvement.



His comments sparked social media discussion, highlighting the significance of attire presentation at such events.



