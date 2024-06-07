Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Entertainment
0

25th TGMAs red carpet: 60% of regular attendees looked better than celebrities – Fashion Consultant

IMG 20240607 074954 Joey

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Fashion consultant and creative director Joey criticized celebrities' attire at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, asserting that regular attendees outshone them.

He expressed disappointment with the lack of effort from celebrities and called for better selection criteria for the red carpet.

Joey praised Naa Ashorkor's attire, designed by Yoli Koomson, but overall, he found the red carpet organization chaotic and below average, rating it four out of ten.

He suggested improvements in screening and outfit selection to enhance the event's fashion standards.

Read full article

Source: 3news