25thTGMA: Nacee grabs Gospel Artiste of the Year, his ‘Aseda’ song wins best Gospel song

Source: 3news

Ghanaian Gospel artist Nacee has clinched two awards at the ongoing Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including Best Gospel Song of the Year for his track "Aseda."

Nominated in four categories, he's hopeful for the coveted Artiste of the Year title despite tough competition from Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and King Promise.



Nacee thanked his fans for their unwavering support, emphasizing their role in his victory.

He expressed gratitude, noting the significance of their votes in securing his win.



Nacee's success underscores the appreciation for his music within the Ghanaian music industry, amplifying his profile and influence.



