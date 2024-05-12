‘2Baba accused me of sleeping with his wife, Annie’ - Brymo

Brymo

Controversial Nigerian artist Brymo recently disclosed that fellow musician 2Baba accused him of having an affair with his wife, actress Annie Idibia.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Brymo revealed that he was not the only one accused of involvement with Annie.



Brymo admitted to distancing himself from 2Baba and his family due to the accusation, expressing his desire to avoid any potential confrontation with the ‘African Queen’ singer.



The singer stated, “I heard rumors of others being accused before me of sleeping with Annie [Idibia]. So I decided to keep my distance from this man [2Baba]. I want to steer clear of trouble.”

Brymo's musical journey began in 1999 during secondary school. He signed with Chocolate City music label in 2010 but faced allegations of contract breach in 2013.



His debut studio album, "Brymstone," was released in 2007, followed by "The Son of a Kapenta" in 2012, and "Merchants, Dealers & Slaves" in 2013, which received acclaim from critics and featured hit singles like "Ara" and "Good Morning."