2Baba hails Burna Boy as the ultimate music icon

2baba

Nigerian music legend, 2Baba, praised Burna Boy, acknowledging him as one of the greatest music icons.

In an Instagram post, 2Baba commended Burna Boy's hard work and undeniable achievements, stating that they speak for themselves. He extends gratitude to everyone who has contributed to Burna Boy's journey, affirming Burna Boy's status as a musical phenomenon. This public acknowledgment from 2Baba elevates the ongoing discourse surrounding Burna Boy's position within Nigerian and Afrobeats music elite.



Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer, has emerged as a leading figure in the Afrobeats genre. Renowned for his dynamic performances, distinctive voice, and eclectic musical fusion, Burna Boy gained prominence with hits like "Like to Party" and "Anybody."

His international acclaim soared with collaborations alongside artists such as Beyoncé, culminating in a Grammy win for Best Global Music Album in 2021.



Beyond his musical prowess, Burna Boy is recognized for his outspoken persona and socially conscious lyrics, often addressing pressing socio-political issues in Nigeria and across Africa. This endorsement from 2Baba underscores Burna Boy's enduring impact and solidifies his legacy as a trailblazer in the music industry.