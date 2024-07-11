3 Ways To Know If ‘Staying Friends With An Ex’ Is Possible

Staying Frinds Wth EX

After ending her year-long relationship with Patrick, Jane is considering whether they can remain friends. They met at work and bonded over shared interests but began dating soon after meeting. Research suggests that remaining friends is less likely if there wasn't a pre-existing friendship. Additionally, Patrick's desire for increased commitment and Jane's role as the initiator of the breakup complicate the possibility of friendship. Motivations for staying friends, such as unresolved romantic desires or surface-level civility, often don't result in lasting friendships. While not impossible, maintaining a friendship with an ex is less common and more challenging than it might seem.

After ending her year-long relationship with Patrick, Jane is considering whether they can remain friends. They met at work and bonded over shared interests but began dating soon after meeting. Research suggests that remaining friends is less likely if there wasn't a pre-existing friendship. Additionally, Patrick's desire for increased commitment and Jane's role as the initiator of the breakup complicate the possibility of friendship. Motivations for staying friends, such as unresolved romantic desires or surface-level civility, often don't result in lasting friendships. While not impossible, maintaining a friendship with an ex is less common and more challenging than it might seem.





Read full article