3Music Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy won the Artist of the Year at the 3Music Awards in Accra, also securing the Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year and Album of the Year for *5th Dimension*. Black Sherif and OliveTheBoy each won three awards, highlighting a successful return for the ceremony after a year's hiatus.



