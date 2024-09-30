3Music Awards 2024: Full list of winners

Some of the awards winners

Source: 3news

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy won the Artist of the Year at the 3Music Awards in Accra, also securing the Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year and Album of the Year for *5th Dimension*.

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy won the Artist of the Year at the 3Music Awards in Accra, also securing the Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year and Album of the Year for *5th Dimension*. Black Sherif and OliveTheBoy each won three awards, highlighting a successful return for the ceremony after a year's hiatus.





Read full article