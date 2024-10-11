Lifestyle

5 Quick Ways To Beat Traffic In Accra

Traffic In Accra.png Traffic In Accra

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Navigating traffic in Accra can be challenging for newcomers. Jumia Travel offers tips to help beat the congestion. Residents are used to the traffic, but tourists and business travelers may struggle to make appointments on time. To avoid stress, it's advised to plan trips during non-peak hours, use traffic navigation apps for real-time updates, consider public transport like buses or shared taxis, and explore alternate routes. Additionally, using motorbikes (okadas) can help you bypass heavy traffic, ensuring smoother and faster travel across the city. Here are some tips you might want to read that can help you escape Accra Traffic:

Source: www.ghanaweb.live