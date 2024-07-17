Lifestyle

5 Ways to Maintain Your Eye Health On Screen

Eye Blinks OpinionT2-dark

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: telerik.com

Digital professionals are at risk for digital eye strain, causing symptoms like headaches, dry eyes, and neck pain. To mitigate this, use these five strategies:

Digital professionals are at risk for digital eye strain, causing symptoms like headaches, dry eyes, and neck pain. To mitigate this, use these five strategies: Give your eyes regular breaks using the Pomodoro technique or the 20/20/20 rule. Upgrade your workspace ergonomics, including monitor placement and lighting. Reduce screen harshness by adjusting display settings and using anti-glare features. Keep eyes hydrated with water, humidifiers, and eye drops. Improve overall health by getting quality sleep and eating eye-healthy foods. These measures help maintain eye health and enhance productivity.



