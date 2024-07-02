6 Non-Sexual Advice You Need To Kow Sooner

1. Heal before having children so your children don't have to heal from having you as a parent.

2. The age of 15-30 is the golden era of your life. These are the best years of your life. You should understand the difference between enjoying it and ruining it. You make friends and lose them too. You make mistakes, correct them too. You fail, you fall, you learn, you realize, you hit reality, you fall in love, you get hurt too. You lose yourself and eventually become stronger.



3. Before you get married, discuss bills, parenting styles, credit, debt, how to deal with family, what beliefs will be installed in your children, childhood traumas, sexual expectations, partner expectations, financial expectations, family, health history, bucket list, dream home, career and education, political views and whatever else comes to mind.



4. Just know that love is not enough.



5. Don't subscribe to other people's definition of 'fun'. The fun doesn't have to mean drinking, partying, and socializing. Fun can be a night alone, getting lost in a book, a deep conversation, a walk, creating art, playing music, or doing your work.



6. Normalizing saying no, without needing to over-explain yourself. If someone is offended by your boundaries, that's their problem.

7. The best weight you will ever lose is the weight of other people's opinion of you.



Lastly, whichever religion you believe in, don't forget God. Heal Before Having Children so your children don't have to heal from having you as a parent.



