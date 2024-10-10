6 Things You (And Your Landlord) Must Know Before Signing.....

Tenancy Agreement

Before signing a rental lease, tenants should ensure they can afford the rent, inspect the property for damages, clarify what is included in the rent, and understand the lease terms, including rules on alterations. At the lease signing, tenants should bring necessary documents, such as ID, proof of income, and renter’s insurance. Landlords should confirm tenant affordability, inspect and repair damages, clarify rent inclusions, specify alteration permissions, and ensure lease terms are easily understood. Both parties should prepare for the lease signing to avoid delays and confusion.

