6 Tips To Reduce Children's Screen Time

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In today’s digital age, screens are an integral part of our daily lives. From smartphones and tablets to computers and televisions, the hours spent in front of screens can quickly add up. While technology offers numerous benefits, excessive screen time has been linked to various health issues, including eye strain, sleep disturbances, and decreased physical activity. Recognizing the need for balance, many individuals seek ways to reduce the screen time of their kids to improve their overalls. These tips will empower you to take control of your screen habits and enhance your quality of life.

