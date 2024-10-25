6 Ways to Smell Fresh, Even If You Haven’t Bathed for a Few Days

While showering is key for hygiene, it's not always possible, such as when traveling. In such cases, maintaining basic routines can help prevent body odor. Focusing on areas prone to sweating, using deodorant, freshening up with wipes, changing into clean clothes, and staying hydrated can help you feel and smell fresher until you can shower again.

1 Use body oils.







Body oils have a longer-lasting scent than perfumes, making them ideal for prolonged fragrance. Applying a natural, subtle body oil scent and reapplying as needed throughout the day keeps you smelling fresh.



2 Get your skin hydrated.





Maintaining proper hydration also improves your scent. You should moisturize your skin with body products that smell wonderful and drink a lot of water.



3 Apply several coats of deodorant.







Deodorant eliminates sweat odor, and layering it boosts effectiveness, helping to remove odor-causing bacteria.



4 Change your underpants.





Changing your underwear helps reduce odor caused by sweat in warm, intimate areas.



5 Stay Off of foods that have onions, garlic, or spices.







Diet impacts body odor; consuming fruits and vegetables can help you smell fresher, while certain foods may worsen odor.

6 Avoid tight clothing







Tight clothing increases body warmth, leading to sweat and odor, while loose clothing reduces this and can give a more youthful appearance.



Read full article