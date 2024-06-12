6 reasons why you should stop checking your phone first thing in the morning

Stop Picking Your Phone

Reaching for our phones first thing in the morning has become increasingly common, driven by habits of checking notifications, emails, and social media updates. This practice can impact mental health, disrupt morning routines, and set a reactive tone for the day.

Reaching for our phones first thing in the morning has become increasingly common, driven by habits of checking notifications, emails, and social media updates. This practice can impact mental health, disrupt morning routines, and set a reactive tone for the day.





Read full article