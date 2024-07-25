7 Things Men Should know Before Marriage

Marriage is one of the most significant commitments a person can make, and for men, understanding what lies ahead is crucial for building a successful and fulfilling partnership. While much advice is available on how to be a good husband, the preparation phase before tying the knot is equally important. This article aims to guide men on the essential things they need to know before marriage. From emotional readiness and effective communication to financial planning and understanding the responsibilities of a lifelong commitment, these insights will help men enter marriage with the knowledge and mindset needed to foster a loving and lasting relationship.

7 things a man should know before marriage (in no particular order)...



1. Develop a Strong Work Ethic.



Men often fail in marriage and life because they lack a strong work ethic, giving up when things get tough. Embracing hard work and avoiding handouts, from a young age, can shape you into a better husband and father. This doesn't mean fitting into a narrow definition of masculinity or mastering power tools. Instead, it’s about cultivating a commitment to honest, hard work. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters." (Colossians 3:23)



2. Seek responsibility instead of running from it.



The importance of seeking responsibility rather than avoiding it. Many young men today shy away from commitment, leading to unreliability in life and future marriages. Embrace responsibility and be someone others can count on. "Do nothing out of selfish ambition... value others above yourselves" (Philippians 2:3-4). This approach will make you a great husband and father.



3. Develop a Disciplined Financial plan.

To avoid unnecessary stress, develop a financial plan now. Spend less than you make, save, eliminate debt, tithe, and practice generosity. Resources like DaveRamsey.com can help. Your future wife will thank you. "The borrower is servant to the lender." (Proverbs 22:7).



4. Prioritize Sexual Purity (both mentally and physically).



We live in an age of sexual temptation, with smartphones making pornography easily accessible. To maintain sexual purity and protect future relationships, get accountability, use software like X3Watch and Covenant Eyes, avoid masturbation, and honor dating relationships. Seek God's grace if you’ve struggled. "Anyone who looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery in his heart." (Matthew 5:28).



5. Use your singleness as an opportunity for Service.



Being single can lead to selfishness, but serving others is the antidote. Selfishness can quickly ruin a marriage, so start thinking about others now to become a great husband and father. Seek opportunities to serve. "Use your gifts to serve one another." (1 Peter 4:10).



6. Learn how to be a gentleman.

Our world often misrepresents "real men" as promiscuous and selfish. To be a great husband and fulfill God's plan, be countercultural. Treat women with respect and purity, like sisters in Christ. "Avoid sexual immorality, impurity, and greed... Instead, offer thanksgiving." (Ephesians 5:3-4)



7. Make Jesus your most important relationship.



Whether single or married, putting Christ first is essential. If He isn't your top priority, your life will be unbalanced. Loving Him more increases your capacity to love others. Prioritize Him by connecting with a healthy church, serving, giving, praying, and studying the Bible. "Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need." (Matthew 6:33).



