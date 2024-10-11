7 Ways To detect Fake Certificate/Document

fake-certificate

Forgery of documents, including certificates, is a widespread issue in Africa often driven by individuals seeking shortcuts to benefit from possessing false credentials. Fake documents, ranging from death certificates to degrees, are commonly produced, despite technological advancements in security features like holograms and watermarks. Criminals also manipulate admission letters, certificates, and IDs. Verifying document authenticity includes checking security features, UV light detection, verifying issuing institutions, and scrutinizing printing quality and writing styles. Legal penalties for forgery exist, but weak document security and privacy awareness contribute to the rise of forgeries worldwide.

