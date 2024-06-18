7 reasons why you should soak mangoes in water before eating

Mnagoes

Soaking mangoes before eating removes phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that impairs mineral absorption, and reduces excess phytochemicals, aiding weight loss. This traditional practice makes mangoes safer and more nutritious, enhancing their health benefits says nutritionist Narmada Sharma】.

Soaking mangoes before eating removes phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that impairs mineral absorption, and reduces excess phytochemicals, aiding weight loss. This traditional practice makes mangoes safer and more nutritious, enhancing their health benefits says nutritionist Narmada Sharma】.





Read full article