7 ways to handle infidelity in relationships

infidelity

Infidelity is often a deal-breaker in relationships, signaling a lack of respect, shared values, and trust. Definitions of infidelity vary, encompassing emotional connections, online interactions, and physical affairs. Common causes include lack of affection, weak commitment, poor communication, health issues, addiction, life changes, and unresolved problems. Infidelity can evoke anger, distrust, shame, and low self-esteem. To address infidelity, experts suggest not making hasty decisions, gathering evidence, getting tested for STIs, and confronting the partner calmly. Emotional clarity and honest communication are vital for processing and deciding the future of the relationship.

