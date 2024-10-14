Lifestyle

8 Ways To Avoid Being A Victim Of MTN Mobile Money Fraud

Defrauded.png Defrauded Man

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

To stay safe using MTN mobile money, never share your PIN with anyone and create a hard-to-guess PIN. Avoid giving your phone to agents for transactions, and always wait for confirmation texts from MobileMoney after deposits. Count your money in front of agents and be wary of fraudulent messages or calls. Ignore suspicious links in emails, and never send account details via unencrypted messages. Report any suspicious activity or fraud immediately to MTN via their customer service number 100. Following these precautions will help protect against mobile money fraud.

Source: thebftonline.com