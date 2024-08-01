Entertainment

A Ghanaian wrote to the French Embassy to prevent Sarkodie from performing at Olympic Games

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Local media reports suggest that the French Embassy in Ghana received a letter urging them to stop Sarkodie from performing at the Olympics due to alleged misogyny.

Local media reports suggest that the French Embassy in Ghana received a letter urging them to stop Sarkodie from performing at the Olympics due to alleged misogyny. The Embassy clarified that Sarkodie is not performing at the opening ceremony but is scheduled for the 'African Fan Zone' on August 9, 2024.



Source: Mynewsgh